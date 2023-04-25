Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tomi Lewis has previously played for Llanelli RFC

Wing Tomi Lewis is heading back to Scarlets for next season after signing from Jersey Reds.

The 24-year-old has scored 11 league tries for the English Championship leaders since leaving Parc y Scarlets at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Lewis made two senior Scarlets appearances during his first stint.

"I'm looking forward to coming back to the Scarlets and challenging for a place in the side next season," said Lewis.

"I've had a great year at Jersey, played a lot of rugby and feel I've developed as a player.

"I'd like to thank my team-mates, coaches and the staff at the club and hopefully, we can finish on a high by lifting the Championship title this weekend."

Lewis is a Wales Sevens and Under-20s international.

"Tomi is a real talent, a player with genuine pace and an eye for the try line," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"He has been on fire for Jersey this season and will have learnt a lot from his season in the Championship."

While hooker Ryan Elias has signed a new contract, Leigh Halfpenny and Rhys Patchell are among 15 players leaving Parc y Scarlets at the end of the season, with Wales forward Aaron Shingler also departing.

Scarlets had already announced that Sione Kalamafoni, who is heading to French side RC Vannes, Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh) and Dane Blacker (Dragons) would join new clubs.

Shingler has confirmed he is retiring due to injury, while Alex Jeffries has also been forced to quit rugby due to fitness issues.

Lewis Rawlins, Tom Price, Phil Price, Taylor Davies, Daf Hughes, Corey Baldwin, WillGriff John and Iestyn Rees will also be leaving Scarlets. Argentina forward Tomas Lezana moved to Montauban in February.