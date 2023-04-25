Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets will have Leigh Halfpenny, Aaron Shingler, Sam Lousi and Dan Davis available for their Challenge Cup semi-final against Glasgow on Saturday.

The quartet have been been passed fit in a major boost for head coach Dwayne Peel before their European last four match at Parc y Scarlets.

All four missed the recent league defeat to Dragons.

It means Halfpenny and Shingler would play in their farewell appearance at Parc y Scarlets if they are selected.

Wales full-back Halfpenny, who suffered a head knock in the quarter-final victory over Clermont earlier this month, is among 15 players leaving Scarlets this summer.

Shingler, absent for the United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat against Dragons last weekend, has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Davis has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring in the victory against Sharks in March while Lousi has also been passed fit after missing the last two games.

Wales wing/full-back Johnny McNicholl also returned from injury as a replacement at Judgement Day.

So Peel must decide whether to introduce both him and Halfpenny into the back three, in place of Tom Rogers, Ryan Conbeer and Steff Evans who have started the last two matches.

Scarlets will also announce the coaching staff for next season after Saturday's match.

Lee Blackett has impressed since coming into Peel's backroom staff from Wasps after the English club were put into administration.

Former Ulster and Ireland centre Jared Payne, currently part of the Clermont coaching staff, is among those tipped to have a role in Llanelli next season.