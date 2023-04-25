Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Kelsey Jones started the first three Tests and was a replacement against France

TikTok Women's Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Think back to last year's Women's Six Nations and it would appear Wales are reading from the same script.

They kickstarted their campaign with back-to-back bonus-point wins over Ireland and Scotland followed by heavy defeats to England and France.

But Ioan Cunningham's side will be keen to re-write the final chapter in Parma this weekend.

They take on Italy looking to avoid a repeat defeat which marred last year's third place finish.

Wales only require a single point against the Azzure to guarantee third again this year, as Scotland did them a favour by beating Italy last weekend to end their 12-match losing streak.

Even if Scotland beat Ireland at home with a bonus-point, they still have a significant points difference to overturn.

Wales travelled straight to Italy after defeat in France, and will be preparing for their final Test in the Italian sunshine.

Hooker Kelsey Jones says it has been great spending time together and they intend to "finish on a high".

"Our mindset towards this game isn't going to change," she said, "we want to put on a performance and get as many points as we can.

"It definitely helps that we've only got one point to get, but ultimately why not go for it all?"

Should Wales secure third it will guarantee them a place in the top flight of World Rugby's WXV this autumn.

The new competition is made up of three tiers, with the top three teams in the Women's Six Nations being grouped with the teams finishing in the top three of the Pacific Four Series, which features Australia, Canada, New Zealand and USA.

Jones said the final game is a great opportunity to right some wrongs in Grenoble, where a slow start cost them 29 points in the first half.

"Our focus is to go out there, get that fast start and get points on the board as quickly as we can," she said.

"What we've got to remember is that Italy are still ranked above us [Italy 6th, Wales 8th], so we know they are going to come out fighting.

"We know it is going to be a tough game, we just want to make sure we put that performance out there.

"Last year was a good tournament, we were building, but if we can get on top this weekend it will show how far we have come."