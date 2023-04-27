Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sara Barattin scored in Italy's narrow victory over Wales in last year's Women's Six Nations

TikTok Women's Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

A Grand Slam decider between England and France is the headline act on the final weekend of the 2023 Women's Six Nations.

But there is plenty to play for elsewhere as Wales and Scotland fight for third while Ireland and Italy try to avoid the wooden spoon.

Wales take on Italy in Parma knowing a single bonus point would be enough.

Scotland need maximum points at home to Ireland to leapfrog Wales, plus a major swing in points difference.

Wales have not tasted victory over Italy in the Women's Six Nations since 2017, with last year's meeting at Cardiff Arms Park ending in heartbreak courtesy of a late Michela Sillari penalty.

The Azzure are ranked sixth in the world - two places above Wales - but should Wales win by 15 points or more they will take Italy's place and secure their highest ever ranking.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from fourth-round defeats, Wales away to France and Italy away to Scotland.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham has reverted to the side which flew out of the blocks at the start of the campaign, securing bonus-point wins over Ireland and Scotland.

Lleucu George's inclusion at centre is the only change from that XV, with Kerin Lake coming back from a calf injury.

The front row of Sisilia Tuipulotu, Kelsey Jones and Gwenllian Pyrs is restored, while another standout player of the tournament, Alex Callender, is back at flanker.

Keira Bevan gets the nod at scrum-half, while wing Amelia Tutt is set to win her first cap from the bench.

The game will also see the conclusion of the stellar careers of Wales prop Caryl Thomas and Italy scrum-half Sara Barattin, who have both represented their country for 17 years.

Thomas is set for a 65th appearance from the bench, while Barattin departs as Italy Women's most capped player on 112 Tests.

Her return as captain is the only starting change head coach Giovanni Raineri has made to his side from last time out.

The end of an era: Wales prop Caryl Thomas and Italy scrum-half Sara Barattin will bow out on Saturday

View from the camp

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham: "We want to take a couple of strides forward from last year, when we had two wins and 11 points. This year we want three wins and potentially 15 points.

"I think that shows progress for us, it's in our hands to make sure we can control what we can control this week and put on the field the stuff we do in practice.

"Italy are a tough challenge for sure, they are a very good team. They have beaten us on the last two occasions, in Cardiff last year.

"They have got loads of threats across the park, especially in their back line. The more ball you give them the more dangerous they are, and at home the emotion and support will be there."

Wales captain Hannah Jones: "It's been a brilliant campaign for us, we have definitely got better from last year in terms of performance.

"If we could have our first half from England and second half from France joined together as a combination, I'm confident we will come out on top.

"Having this week [in Parma] and being able to acclimatise has been huge for us.

"I'm just looking forward to the game on Saturday now."

Line-ups

Italy: Vitorria Ostuni Minuzzi; Aura Muzzo, Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni, Alyssa D'Inca; Veronica Madia, Sara Barattin (capt); Gaia Maris, Vittoria Vecchini, Lucia Gai, Valeria Fedrighi, Giordana Duca, Sara Tounesi, Isabella Locatelli, Giada Franco.

Replacements: Emanuela Stecca, Alice Cassaghi, Alessia Pilani, Laura Gurioli, Alissa Ranuccini, Sofia Stefan, Emma Stevanin, Beatrice Capomaggi.

Wales: Courtney Keight; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones (capt), Lleucu George, Carys Williams- Morris; Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Bethan Lewis, Alex Callender, Sioned Harries.

Replacements: Carys Phillips, Caryl Thomas, Cerys Hale, Bryonie King, Kate Williams, Ffion Lewis, Kerin Lake, Amelia Tutt.

Match facts

Head to head

Italy have lost just one of their last eight matches against Wales (W6 D1), however, the only two games they have failed to win during that run both came at home

Italy have won just one of their four games this year (L3), however, they have won five of their last seven round five fixtures in the championship, including last year against Wales (10-8)

Wales are one of three sides to have recorded a lineout success rate of over 80% this year (82%), however, Italy have made more lineout steals than any other side (6).

Italy

Italy have made at least 11 more dominant tackles than any other side in this year's Six Nations (53), including 18 against Scotland last time out.

Italy's Aura Muzzo has crossed the gainline from 17 of her 19 carries in this year's championship.

Wales

Wales have not have not won three games in a single championship since 2009, when they won four (L1)

Wales trio Sioned Harries (95), Abbie Fleming (95) and Georgia Evans (90) are the only players to have hit 90 plus attacking rucks in this year's Six Nations.

Match officials

Referee: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Assistants: Aurélie Groizeleau (FFR), Mary Pringle (SRU)

TMO: Ben Blain (SRU)