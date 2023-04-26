Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Laidlaw was in a Scotland team that was brushed aside by Ireland at the 2019 World Cup

Former captain Greig Laidlaw believes Scotland have what it takes to progress from a tough World Cup group, which includes Ireland and South Africa.

South Africa will be defending their title in France, while Six Nations champions Ireland are currently top of the world rankings.

Tonga and Romania are the other nations in Pool B.

"Scotland can take really big belief from the way they performed at times during the Six Nations," said Laidlaw.

"They're just going to need that consistency. It's going to be very difficult, but I truly believe Scotland can get out of the group.

"They need that self-confidence, individually and collectively. And they'll need to play really well in those two games against South Africa and Ireland, but I think they have the players to do it.

"They might need a bit of luck along the way as well, but there's no reason they can't get out of the group and do something special."

Scotland finished third in the Six Nations after wins over England, Wales and Italy.

Gregor Townsend's side were beaten by France as a gallant fightback fell short in Paris, while a patched-up Irish team proved too strong for the Scots at Murrayfield.

Laidlaw, 37, retired from international rugby after the 2019 World Cup, having captained Scotland at the 2015 event.

The scrum-half has been playing in Japan with Urayasu D-Rocks since 2020 and will stop playing at the end of this season to join the club's coaching staff.

Head coach Townsend is still discussing a new contract, with his current deal due to expire after the World Cup in October.

"In team sports there are cycles and the team currently is at a strong point," said Laidlaw, who scored 714 points in 76 Scotland appearances.

"When everyone is fit, the team pretty much picks itself and that goes such a long way. The squad is so settled and you get that cohesion with Gregor as the head coach."

Scotland open against South Africa in Marseille on 10 September and the group campaign ends against Ireland in Paris on 7 October.

Four years ago in Japan, Scotland failed to get beyond the pool stage for only the second time after losing to Ireland and the host nation.