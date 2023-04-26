Luke Cowan-Dickie (second right) scored two tries on what was his final Exeter appearance against Northampton in January

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie's move to French side Montpellier has not been called off, according to Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter.

Reports from France suggested the Top 14 side could call off the move after the forward allegedly missed a medical after going drinking the night before.

Cowan-Dickie is one of a number of big names to leave Exeter this summer.

"There's been something that's been massively blown out of proportion," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"I think he's popping over to France again just to finish off a couple of bits the French would like to investigate around a couple of his injuries. But he hasn't failed a medical, he hasn't not turned up for a medical.

"I'm not saying it is completely pie-in-the-sky, because everything has a little bit of something behind it, but as far as he has not turned up and they've torn up the contract and thrown it away, that 100% is not the case.

"Did he have a drink in a bar at some stage? I would say probably yes, outside of that there's probably a fair bit of journalistic licence [that] has probably been added to a few things that have happened."

Cornwall-born Cowan-Dickie has won 38 caps for England and featured in all three Tests for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in 2021.

He has not played since injuring his ankle against Northampton in January but the 29-year-old is due back in France next week for further tests on an old neck injury.

With the reduction in the Premiership's salary cap to £5m a host of star names are joining Cowan-Dickie in leaving Sandy Park - fellow Lion Sam Simmonds is joining Montpellier while Jack Nowell is set to move to La Rochelle.

Internationals Stuart Hogg, Ian Whitten and Ben Moon are all retiring while players such as Dave Ewers, Harry Williams, Joe Simmonds and Jack Maunder are also departing.

But Baxter says should Cowan-Dickie's deal not go through he would be keen to examine whether there was scope to offer him a return to Sandy Park.

"I would expect us to have a look into the possibilities of, at the very least, trying to look after him during his injury rehab and let's see where we can go from there.

"That would be my expectation - he's been a very important player for us, and been a very good guy in the club and played in some significant games for us, so without doubt we would look to do something to help him out, of course we would."