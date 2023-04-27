Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eli Snyman is a former South Africa Under-20 international

Leicester Tigers lock Eli Snyman will leave the Premiership club to return to Italian side Benetton next season.

The 27-year-old joined Tigers in 2021 after a spell in Treviso with the United Rugby Championship club.

Snyman has featured 34 times for Leicester, with 14 appearances coming this season.

"Eli has been a big part of the Leicester pack. He's been a great contributor," said interim Tigers head coach Richard Wigglesworth.