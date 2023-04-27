Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dave Walder worked at Newcastle in a variety of coaching roles before succeeding Dean Richards as Falcons' director of rugby in 2022

Bristol Bears have appointed former Newcastle head coach Dave Walder as their backs and attack skills coach.

Walder, who will join Bristol before the 2023-24 season, left his role as Falcons director of rugby in March after nine years on the coaching staff.

The 44-year-old made more than 110 appearances for Newcastle as a player, before moving to the club's backroom team in 2014, first as kicking coach.

He then became backs and attack coach before moving up to head coach in 2017.

While playing at Newcastle, current Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam was a team-mate during the 2001-02 season.

"Knowing Pat well from my playing days at Newcastle, I'm looking forward to working with him and the rest of the coaching staff at the club," Walder said.

"It's a talented group of players with a world-class training facility, so I'm relishing the challenges ahead."

Lam added: "He has an excellent understanding of the game, a great rapport with the players and I believe he will add huge value to the Bears on and off the field."

Walder will become part of a new-look coaching team in Bristol next season, with attack and backs coach Conor McPhillips having departed and Mark Irish moving from scrum coach to forwards coach.

Former Bears player and Cornish Pirates and Worcester coach Chris Morgan will also join as their assistant forwards coach, starting in June.

The 41-year-old made 227 appearances for the Pirates as a player, before moving into coaching in 2018.