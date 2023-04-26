Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Billy Twelvetrees made his final home appearance for Gloucester in the defeat by Sale on Saturday

Former England centre Billy Twelvetrees will join Championship side Ealing Trailfinders from Gloucester at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old won 22 international caps for his country between 2013 and 2015 and has made 271 appearances during an 11-year spell at Kingsholm.

He was Cherry & Whites captain during 2014-15, when he led the team to the European Challenge Cup.

"I'm hungry to help get the club into the highest league possible," he said.

"I'm still loving playing rugby and being around that team environment and I can't wait to get stuck in with the boys in pre-season."

Ealing are second in the Championship table with one game of the campaign remaining, having been replaced at the top by Jersey Reds after losing 19-13 to them last Saturday.

The west London club have ambitions to reach the Premiership, but were told in February they would not be eligible for promotion to the top flight this season after failing to meet the minimum standards criteria.

The club were also refused promotion from the second tier last season as their home ground was not large enough.

Trailfinders director of rugby Ben Ward described Twelvetrees as a "quality operator".

"To have a player of Billy's quality and experience coming next season is really exciting," he told the club website. external-link

"His passion for the game and to keep playing and performing means we have no doubt he'll be a great addition."