Scott Sio moved to Exeter after a decade at Super Rugby side Brumbies

Scott Sio says he is at peace with the fact he may not play for Australia at the World Cup after moving to England.

The prop joined Exeter last autumn following the Rugby Championship, effectively ruling himself out of being picked by Australia as he is overseas.

Sio, 31, who played in the 2015 World Cup final and the 2019 quarter-final loss to England, has won more than 70 caps for the Wallabies.

"It is always tough, that's the pinnacle of our sport," he said.

"You're always ambitious as a rugby player and you always want to put yourself out there.

"But I guess to move overseas and come over here I needed to know that that might be it and I'm very grateful for the opportunities I got to represent my country.

"If that's it then so be it, I'll support and get behind the boys at the World Cup."

A Super Rugby winner with the Brumbies, Sio has played 19 times for Exeter, including 15 starts, as the Chiefs have reached the semi-finals of the Champions Cup.

He is the latest in a long line of former Wallabies who have graced Sandy Park, following players including Dean Mumm, Dave Dennis, Nic White and Greg Holmes.

"I was at a stage in my career where I needed a change," he told BBC Sport.

"I think we only get a finite amount of time to make the most of professional rugby and I knew I'm at the back end of my career and we get to do what we love and we're very blessed in that regard.

"To do it in another country and engulf yourself in it over here was a big draw for me.

"I just wanted to grow as a person and as a player, and I knew leaving Australia was going to be part of it."

Having had a disappointing season domestically Exeter know they can still win the biggest prize in European rugby.

They face champions La Rochelle in France on Sunday as they aim to emulate the Exeter side that won the title in 2020.

It comes as a host of Chiefs players such as Luke Cowan-Dickie, Sam Simmonds, Jack Nowell, Dave Ewers and Stuart Hogg prepare to depart the club at the end of the season.

"For the players leaving there's a lot of motivation to do well, but I guess for a lot of us that are staying on at the club, especially the young guys, a lot of these guys are their heroes and their idols and they get the opportunity to play with them in a semi-final in a Champions Cup," added Sio.

"That's more motivation than anything to send them out on a high and as winners.

"I was in similar shoes to them at the Brumbies last year where it was time for me to move on and you get similar feelings from the guys there too when we just fell short there.

"I can understand what these players must be feeling, and as someone who went through it last year I'm also to hoping to send these guys out as winners as well."