Toulouse flanker Jack Willis was the only overseas player eligible to play for England in the Six Nations after the collapse of his former club Wasps

The Rugby Football Union should lift temporary restrictions on overseas players representing England, says the Rugby Players' Association.

RPA general secretary Christian Day says the Premiership's £5m salary cap means England stars are looking abroad.

Toulouse flanker Jack Willis is the only overseas player eligible to play for England after Wasps' collapse.

The RFU says players based outside the English top flight can only be picked in exceptional circumstances.

Day says the current rule should be paused until the salary cap rises to £6.4m in 2024-25.

"If the cap continues to be suppressed then we will continue to say the players can't get fair value in this country," Day said.

"For people like Jack Willis - and there are one or two others - who can't get fair value in this country at the moment primarily because the cap's suppressed, we think they should be able to go and be selected.

"We think that should exist next year as well."

England internationals Joe Marchant, Sam Simmonds, Luke Cowan-Dickie and David Ribbans are all set to join Willis in the Top 14 next season.

Anthony Watson is also facing an uncertain future when his contract expires at Leicester in July.

On the possibility of joint contracts being introduced for international stars, Day said: "There are other things that also play into it - the availability of England players is becoming a big issue.

"If players are unavailable for 10 games a year, it diminishes their own value with their club.

"As much as they're one of the best players, their club instead sees value in other players and we need to fix that.

"Clubs should be fighting for England players, not saying they get better value out of someone else."