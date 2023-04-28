Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sione Tuipulotu is in at outside centre for Glasgow Warriors against Scarlets

Challenge Cup: Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, watch & follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Sione Tuipulotu returns in one of seven changes to Glasgow Warriors' line-up for Saturday's European Challenge Cup semi-final against Scarlets.

Stafford McDowall moves from outside to inside centre to accommodate Sebastian Cancelliere, George Horne replaces the benched Ali Prince at scrum-half with captain Kyle Steyn back on the wing.

Jamie Bhatti, George Turner and Zander Fagerson form a new front row.

Warriors are playing in their first European semi-final.

The second and back rows are unchanged.

Head coach Franco Smith said: "Tomorrow night the Scarlets will be favouring their chances to go all the way in front of their home supporters.

"We as a team know this, and therefore it presents an opportunity to take on this challenge that will ask the very best of us.

"We have prepared well this week for what we know will be a hard battle in front of a big Welsh crowd."

Glasgow Warriors: O Smith, S Cancelliere, S Tuipulotu, S McDowall, K Steyn (capt), T Jordan, G Horne; J Bhatti, G Turner, Z Fagerson, S Cummings, R Gray, R Darge, S Vailanu, J Dempsey.

Replacements: J Matthews, N McBeth, S Berghan, JP du Preez, L Bean, M Fagerson, A Price, D Weir.