Jersey's players were jubilant after beat Ealing to move closer to winning the Championship title last week

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says getting to the cusp of the Championship title has been a "rollercoaster".

The club are set to make Jersey sporting history if they can beat Ampthill in their final game on Saturday and win the title.

Reds beat Ealing 19-13 last week to go two points clear at the top of English rugby's second tier.

They are the only professional sports team in the Channel Islands and have been in the second tier for a decade.

"We've been on some journey and it's only at moments like this where you get a chance to reflect and look back and realise the rollercoaster we've been on," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I can't articulate the words of how it'll feel if we get it right."

Biljon was appointed in January 2014 and helped the club stave off relegation - coincidentally from title rivals Ealing - in his first season in charge.

Since then the club has steadily built and gradually improved its league position, and been a firm fixture in the top half of the Championship since 2016.

"I think that steady progression has been crucial," Jersey's director of rugby added.

"We finished 11th, then seventh, sixth, fifth, fourth until where we are now, and it's that continued trajectory to continue to improve.

"Let's get excited, let's hope we can get it done this weekend, but the journey's not over.

"We're going to go again and we want to continue to progress, and if we can get the right support and infrastructure behind us and the island continues to support us, let's just keep building and keep working hard."