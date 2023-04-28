South African Jono Ross has played more than 150 times for Sale Sharks since joining from French side Stade Francais

Sale Sharks captain Jono Ross is set to retire at the end of this season.

The back-row forward, who joined Sale in 2017 from French side Stade Francais, will return to his native South Africa with his young family.

Ross, 32, who has played more than 150 games for the Sharks, has agreed an early release from his contract.

He said: "I will miss running out at the AJ Bell, but at some point your body tells you when it's time to stop, and for me that time is now."

Ross told the club's website: external-link "Since joining the club in 2017, Sale and Manchester have really become a home away from home for my family and I.

"We have absolutely loved our time at the club and living in Manchester. Both our children will have been born here so it will forever have a special place in our hearts."

Ross was appointed captain in 2018, while he topped the Premiership's tackle count for three successive seasons between 2018 and 2020, highlighting him as one of the fiercest competitors in the league.

"It's been a pleasure to work with Jono and during his time at the club he has epitomised everything Sale Sharks stand for both on and off the pitch," said Sale's director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

"When you get to know Jono, you realise he is a very clever bloke. Despite the levels of physicality he offers on the pitch, he's more than just muscle.

"His tactical knowledge of the game is second to none and his emotional intelligence sets him apart as a player which is why he has been our captain for five consecutive seasons."

With one match of the regular season to go, Sale are second in the Premiership and have guaranteed themselves a home semi-final in the play-offs on Sunday, 14 May.