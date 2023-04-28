Jack Nowell returns from a knee injury to lead Exeter Chiefs in their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with holders La Rochelle

Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Exeter Venue: Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux Date: Sunday, 30 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Exeter Chiefs make six changes to the side that beat Bristol for their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with holders La Rochelle in Bordeaux.

Wing Jack Nowell returns from a knee injury to captain the team and Sean O'Brien starts at inside centre.

Scott Sio, Jonny Gray, Jacques Vermeulen and Christ Tshiunza are all included in the forwards.

La Rochelle make two changes from the side that overcame Saracens in the quarter-final.

In a reshuffle in the backs, Dillyn Leyds starts on the wing with Jules Favre moving to inside centre for Jonathan Danty.

The only change in the pack sees Romain Sazy start in the second row instead of Thomas Lavault, who drops to the bench.

Exeter head coach Rob Baxter says his side will have to "dig deep" to end La Rochelle's defence of their European crown - in what he believes will be a memorable occasion.

"No-one who is going to be there is not going to say it was an incredible experience afterwards," said Baxter.

"What we have to do, however, is make it an experience that we really want it to be. That's going to take a bit of doing, we're going to have to dig deep, but that's what great games should be like.

"Training has been great and we have asked a lot of the non-23 this week. Asked a lot of them to get their prep bang on. We really have had to use the whole squad to get some top-line prep done.

"What more can you want as a player or as a coach than getting on the plane in Exeter on Saturday, heading to a fantastic city and a sold-out stadium?

"It's kind of 'what more do you want?' You should be desperate to play in games and occasions like this."

The winners will face either Leinster or Toulouse in the final at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 20 May.

Line-ups

La Rochelle: Dulin; Leyds, Seuteni, Favre, Rhule; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Sazy, Skelton, Dillane, Botia, Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Sclavi, Colombe Reazel, Lavault, Boudehent, Bourdeau, Berjon, Thomas.

Exeter: Wyatt; Nowell (capt), Slade, O'Brien, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Becconsall; Sio, Frost, Street, Kirsten, Gray, Vermeulen, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Abuladze, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Ewers, Townsend, Skinner, Hogg