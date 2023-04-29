Jersey scored seven tries as they ended the season with 20 wins and just one loss from their 22 matches

Jersey Reds have been crowned Championship champions for the first time in their history after a 43-15 over Ampthill at St Peter.

Having conceded a first-minute Lewis Finlay try the Reds took control as Eoghan Clarke, Tomi Lewis, Will Brown and Huw Owen went over to secure a bonus point before half time.

Brendan Owen got a fifth soon after the break before Alex Harmes got one back.

But James Hadfield and Adam Nicol's tries secured the islanders victory.

Reds finish the season on 100 points, two clear of Ealing, who they beat Ealing 19-13 last week to set up their first-ever title victory.

Analysis

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

In less than two decades Jersey Reds have gone from effectively playing park rugby to becoming the best side outside of the Premiership.

It has been a steady rise - they signed their first two professional players in 2006 and gradually increased the balance of professionals to local players as they rose up the leagues.

A victory at Twickenham in May 2010 saw them win the National Three Champions Cup as they moved into the fourth tier of English rugby - one of four promotions in five years that ended with a place in the Championship in 2012.

The early years were tough as they finished second-from-bottom in their first two seasons - they avoided relegation by a point on the final day of the 2013-14 season under 'new' boss Harvey Biljon - a year when this season's title rivals Ealing ended up dropping to the third tier.

Since then former Wasps scrum-half Biljon has masterminded a rise in a side that has kickstarted the careers of players such as England prop Harry Williams and Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy.

Despite a Championship title win promotion to the Premiership seems, for now at least, a distant dream. The club's ground at St Peter is nowhere near the standard needed for the top flight, so unless there are rule changes or massive development it may be some time before the club can bring top-flight sport to Jersey for the first time.