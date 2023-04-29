Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

One last selfie: Caryl Thomas enjoys her final team photo

Wales bade an emotional farewell to front row legend Caryl Thomas after their Six Nations victory over Italy.

Thomas flew out to Parma to rejoin the team after her wife gave birth to a girl two weeks ago.

She finished her international career as it started 17 years ago, coming off the bench against Italy for one final outing in red.

"I'm a bit sad that I'm leaving in some ways because I want to keep going, but my body says no," said Thomas.

"A couple of girls had bets on me for how many times I would cry, but actually I've just had gratitude.

"It's been amazing to be able to retire on your own terms, and to get a win and a performance like that is huge and shows how much we're progressing."

The 37-year-old loose-head has been at the heart of Wales' front row for almost two decades and has seen the highs and lows of women's rugby.

"In some ways I feel attached to some of the old girls that used to play back in the day and the foundations that they put in place during that amateur time," Thomas told BBC Sport Wales.

"But now you can see the professionalism - it is a world apart from being an amateur.

"I was 16 years an amateur and one year a professional and I'm still getting PBs [personal bests]. It just shows what could have been if we had that kind of investment earlier.

"I was telling the girls, back in the day and my first cap in 2006, we got CDs as video analysis, my game got sent in the post! To think where we are now, we get it within five minutes."

Caryl Thomas played with Sisilia Tuipulotu in a friendly against Canada last summer

Thomas played in four Rugby World Cups - 2010, 2014, 2017, 2022 - and won 65 caps.

And with the front row Wales' standout performers in this year's tournament, Thomas is confident the future is in safe hands.

"That's what you want, you want to leave the shirt in a better place and have people pushing on," she said.

"Gwenny P [Gwenllian Pyrs] Kelsey [Jones], Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale, Sisi [Sisilia Tuipulotu], they are a little bomb squad, it's so exciting.

"If we can get our front row carrying and getting that go forward, it allows the space for the backs to do what they want.

"I am so chuffed for them, they are amazing players and I'm excited for their future."

After hanging up her international boots, Thomas will be continuing her coaching career.

But first she is looking forward to celebrating Wales' best Six Nations in 14 years and their best world ranking of sixth.

"Little Efa is two weeks old so it will be lush to go back tomorrow and have some cuddles," she added.

"She was in her little Welsh kit sending good luck messages. It will be really nice to go back and celebrate with the family."