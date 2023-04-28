Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scrum-half Stephen Varney has scored three tries for Gloucester so far this season

Italy scrum-half Stephen Varney has signed a new deal to stay with Premiership club Gloucester.

The 21-year-old developed through the Cherry and Whites' academy before making his debut in 2020.

He has since made 37 appearances for the club, with 16 of those this season.

Varney has been capped 19 times for the Azzuri and played in four matches during this year's Six Nations where Italy finished bottom of the table.

"He's another academy graduate who we are really proud of because of what he's achieved already, but we believe there's still a lot more to come from him," said head coach George Skivington.