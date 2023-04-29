Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Conan scored two tries in four first-half minutes as Leinster booked their place in the Heineken Champions Cup final

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Toulouse Leinster (27) 41 Tries: Conan 2, Sheehan, Van der Flier, Jenkins Cons: R Byrne 5 Pens: R Byrne 2 Toulouse (14) 22 Tries: Ahki, Meafou, Willis Con: Ramos Pen: Ramos

Leinster will return to their home venue at Aviva Stadium for the Heineken Champions Cup final thanks to a five-try victory over Toulouse in Dublin.

Jack Conan scored twice and Dan Sheehan also crossed in the first half as Leinster took control of the semi-final after trailing to Pita Ahki's try.

Emmanuel Meafou hit back for Toulouse but Josh van der Flier and Jason Jenkins added tries after the break.

Jack Willis scored a late consolation but Leinster were worthy winners.

The Irish province will face either Exeter or holders La Rochelle for the chance to win a fifth European title on 20 May.

More to follow.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Ngatai, O'Brien; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Molony, Ryan (c), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: McKee, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Baird, McGrath, H Byrne, Frawley.

Toulouse: Ramos; Cruz Mallia, Barassi, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Mauvaka, Aldegheri; Arnold, Meafou; Willis, Flament, Cros.

Replacements: Marchand, Neti, Ainu'u, Roumat, Elstadt, Placines, Graou, Retiere.