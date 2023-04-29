Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster 41-22 Toulouse
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Toulouse
|Leinster (27) 41
|Tries: Conan 2, Sheehan, Van der Flier, Jenkins Cons: R Byrne 5 Pens: R Byrne 2
|Toulouse (14) 22
|Tries: Ahki, Meafou, Willis Con: Ramos Pen: Ramos
Leinster will return to their home venue at Aviva Stadium for the Heineken Champions Cup final thanks to a five-try victory over Toulouse in Dublin.
Jack Conan scored twice and Dan Sheehan also crossed in the first half as Leinster took control of the semi-final after trailing to Pita Ahki's try.
Emmanuel Meafou hit back for Toulouse but Josh van der Flier and Jason Jenkins added tries after the break.
Jack Willis scored a late consolation but Leinster were worthy winners.
The Irish province will face either Exeter or holders La Rochelle for the chance to win a fifth European title on 20 May.
More to follow.
Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Ngatai, O'Brien; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Molony, Ryan (c), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.
Replacements: McKee, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Baird, McGrath, H Byrne, Frawley.
Toulouse: Ramos; Cruz Mallia, Barassi, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Mauvaka, Aldegheri; Arnold, Meafou; Willis, Flament, Cros.
Replacements: Marchand, Neti, Ainu'u, Roumat, Elstadt, Placines, Graou, Retiere.
I hope they look at that, why does he have the right to hit a guy off the ball like that twice !
It’s not a counter ruck the ball is 5m away at the back of a long train, cost Toulouse any chance of winning, didn’t look at the Porter top tackle and barely disallowed the ‘try’ someone remind me why they are allowed to okay at home again ??