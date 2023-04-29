Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results 29-30 April, 2023

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Admiral Men's National leagues

Division 2 East

Blackwood 17 - 62 Abergavenny

Cwmbran 24 - 17 Caerleon

Newport HSOB 15 - 30 Caldicot

Oakdale 10 - 25 Ynysddu

Pill Harriers 0 - 65 Talywain

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi 20 - 0 Llantrisant

Abercynon 71 - 12 Taffs Well

Aberdare 20 - 0 Cowbridge

Cilfynydd 20 - 0 Gilfach Goch

Llantwit Fardre 26 - 22 Llanishen

Treharris 24 - 29 Caerphilly

Division 2 North

Bangor 22 - 27 Abergele

Welshpool 48 - 12 Rhyl & District

Wrexham 17 - 27 Mold

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 24 - 22 Porthcawl

Builth Wells 45 - 12 Bridgend Sports

Pyle P - P Pencoed

Resolven P - P Maesteg Celtic

Ystradgynlais 20 - 0 Heol y Cyw

Division 2 West

Burry Port 26 - 24 Loughor

Fishguard 35 - 36 Kidwelly

Milford Haven P - P Mumbles

Nantgaredig 20 - 0 Pontyberem

Pontarddulais 26 - 18 Tenby United

Tycroes 25 - 31 Carmarthen Athletic

Division 3 East

Abertillery B G 20 - 0 Llanhilleth

Abertysswg 15 - 55 Garndiffaith

Blaina 14 - 24 Machen

Usk 31 - 0 Tredegar Ironsides

Division 3 East Central

Cardiff Quins 24 - 3 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Llanharan 42 - 31 Fairwater

Pentyrch 47 - 20 Canton

St Albans 22 - 27 Pontyclun

Tylorstown 12 - 39 Penarth

Division 3 North East

Bala II 28 - 22 Machynlleth

Bro Gwernant P - P Dinbych II

COBRA II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Llanidloes 0 - 20 Flint

Division 3 North West

Bethesda II 14 - 33 Bro Ffestiniog

Llangefni II 20 - 40 Porthmadog

Division 3 West Central

Aberavon Green Stars 20 - 0 Cwmgors

Abercrave 47 - 0 Cwmafan

Bryncoch 34 - 12 Nantymoel

Cwmllynfell 0 - 20 Swansea Uplands

Taibach 14 - 47 Tonmawr

Vardre P - P Baglan

Division 3 West A

Haverfordwest 31 - 12 St Davids

Lampeter Town 20 - 0 Llanybydder

Neyland 13 - 36 Cardigan

Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 33 Aberaeron

St Clears 89 - 0 Llangwm

Tregaron 0 - 20 Laugharne

Division 3 West B

Amman United 20 - 0 Llandeilo

Llandybie 41 - 24 Betws

Tumble 20 - 0 Bynea

Furnace United 8 - 35 Penygroes

New Dock Stars 15 - 35 Trimsaran

Division 4 East

Whitehead 38 - 26 St Julians HSOB

Blackwood Stars 18 - 22 Bedwellty

Fleur De Lys 30 - 29 Nantyglo

New Panteg 0 - 20 Chepstow

New Tredegar 0 - 20 Newport Saracens

Division 4 East Central

Caerau Ely 38 - 49 Llantwit Major

Cefn Coed P - P Gwernyfed

Llandaff 22 - 3 Llandaff North

Old Penarthians 17 - 57 Tonyrefail

Ynysowen 13 - 27 Treherbert

Division 4 West Central

Briton Ferry 20 - 0 Penlan

Cefn Cribwr 20 - 0 Pontrhydyfen

Crynant 24 - 10 Glais

Glyncorrwg 0 - 20 Bryncethin

Maesteg 20 - 0 Alltwen

Division 5 East

Pontllanfraith 12 - 53 Crumlin

Division 5 East Central

Hirwaun 0 - 20 Ferndale

Ogmore Vale 33 - 17 Llandrindod Wells

Sully Sports 0 - 20 Cardiff Internationals

Tref y Clawdd 0 - 5 Brackla

Whitchurch P - P Pontycymmer

Division 5 West Central

Fall Bay 14 - 36 Cwmtwrch

Pantyffynnon 7 - 69 Pontyates

Penybanc 17 - 46 Pontardawe

Rhigos P - P Cwmgwrach

South Gower 34 - 6 Banwen

Tonna 50 - 11 Seven Sisters

Division 6 East

Magor 38 - 17 Cwmcarn United

West Mon 5 - 59 Forgeside

