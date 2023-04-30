Champions Cup: La Rochelle 47-28 Exeter Chiefs - holders power into final
|Heineken Champions Cup semi-final: La Rochelle v Exeter
|La Rochelle:(26) 47
|Tries: Rhule 2, Seuteni, Alldritt, Kerr-Barlow 2, Bourgarit Cons: Hastoy 6
|Exeter Chiefs: (7) 28
|Tries: S Simmonds, Iosefa-Scott, Woodburn, Yeandle Cons: J Simmonds 4
Exeter Chiefs' bid to reach the Champions Cup final was ended by a ruthless semi-final display by holders La Rochelle in Bordeaux.
Sam Simmonds gave Exeter an early lead but Raymond Rhule, UJ Seuteni, Gregory Aldritt and Tawera Kerr-Barlow gave the hosts a commanding 26-7 half-time lead.
Rhule and Kerr-Barlow both scored again and Pierre Bourgarit also went over as the hosts ran Exeter ragged.
Josh Iosefa-Scott, Olly Woodburn and Jack Yeandle replied for Exeter.
Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle will face Leinster - the team they beat to lift the trophy last year - in the final in Dublin on 20 May.
Line-ups
La Rochelle: Dulin; Leyds, Seuteni, Favre, Rhule; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Sazy, Skelton, Dillane, Botia, Alldritt (capt).
Replacements: Lespiaucq, Sclavi, Colombe Reazel, Lavault, Boudehent, Bourdeau, Berjon, Thomas.
Exeter: Wyatt; Nowell (capt), Slade, O'Brien, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Becconsall; Sio, Frost, Street, Kirsten, Gray, Vermeulen, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.
Replacements: Yeandle, Abuladze, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Ewers, Townsend, Skinner, Hogg
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
