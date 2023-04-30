Close menu

Champions Cup: La Rochelle 47-28 Exeter Chiefs - holders power into final

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Heineken Champions Cup semi-final: La Rochelle v Exeter
La Rochelle:(26) 47
Tries: Rhule 2, Seuteni, Alldritt, Kerr-Barlow 2, Bourgarit Cons: Hastoy 6
Exeter Chiefs: (7) 28
Tries: S Simmonds, Iosefa-Scott, Woodburn, Yeandle Cons: J Simmonds 4

Exeter Chiefs' bid to reach the Champions Cup final was ended by a ruthless semi-final display by holders La Rochelle in Bordeaux.

Sam Simmonds gave Exeter an early lead but Raymond Rhule, UJ Seuteni, Gregory Aldritt and Tawera Kerr-Barlow gave the hosts a commanding 26-7 half-time lead.

Rhule and Kerr-Barlow both scored again and Pierre Bourgarit also went over as the hosts ran Exeter ragged.

Josh Iosefa-Scott, Olly Woodburn and Jack Yeandle replied for Exeter.

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle will face Leinster - the team they beat to lift the trophy last year - in the final in Dublin on 20 May.

Line-ups

La Rochelle: Dulin; Leyds, Seuteni, Favre, Rhule; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Sazy, Skelton, Dillane, Botia, Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Sclavi, Colombe Reazel, Lavault, Boudehent, Bourdeau, Berjon, Thomas.

Exeter: Wyatt; Nowell (capt), Slade, O'Brien, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Becconsall; Sio, Frost, Street, Kirsten, Gray, Vermeulen, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Abuladze, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Ewers, Townsend, Skinner, Hogg

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by dtm, today at 17:11

    La Rochelle worthy winners, good luck to all departing Chiefs, safe travels. In reality, a huge gap with the respective teams, regrettably Gallagher Premiership is big time over hyped, at best average, when compared to Europe/Ireland. Warriors to beat Toulon in Dublin, 👍

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 17:11

    La Rochelle look strong and if they could beat Leinster up front like last year they have a great chance.
    My worry is the amount of Homer refs we have seen in the knock out stages will be the deciding factor rather than the players. hope I am wrong but just about every contentious call has gone the way of the home side and no away side has won in the knockouts.

  • Comment posted by swplayer, today at 17:09

    English clubs will struggle to compete against French clubs that can spend £8.6m on salaries.

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 17:08

    It’ll be a long time before an English side reaches the final again unless there’s a re structure of the English set up
    Comments are right about where the semi finals are played , if you get that far in the competition the semi should be held on a neutral ground not one in your own back yard et al Dublin !

    • Reply posted by Mr Burrows, today at 17:11

      Mr Burrows replied:
      I agree, you don't continue on a nonsensical path if new information comes to light that makes a previous plan obsolete.

  • Comment posted by Mr Burrows, today at 17:04

    Good for them but Leinster will trash them at home.

    Mon the Leinsterers.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:10

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Like they trashed them last year…!!! 😂

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:04

    Absolutely destroyed by the best team in Europe, this was coming a mile off. Expect La Rochelle to do a similar job on Leinster too…!

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 17:10

      overthehill replied:
      No, won't expect anything less than a Leinster win..

  • Comment posted by JohnC, today at 17:04

    salary cap counts

    • Reply posted by Spoot, today at 17:06

      Spoot replied:
      Feeble excuse.

  • Comment posted by nucky, today at 17:04

    I bet Leinster have more local players than Exiter !

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:08

      JimmyC replied:
      Exiter! Lovely

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 17:01

    Good match, sorry to see Exeter humbled, would of been nice to see them win and give the outgoing players a nice send off!!

  • Comment posted by Ray Purchase, today at 16:59

    Good to see a couple of club sides rather than regional teams playing in this competition.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:01

      SD replied:
      Club teams rather than 90% International team like a certain side who also get all home games.

