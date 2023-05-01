Cambridge won 22 of their 26 National League One games for a points total of 114

Director of rugby Richie Williams has hailed the "mental resolve" of his players after Cambridge won promotion to the second tier of English rugby.

The Blood and Sand beat Moseley 59-10 to clinch the National League One title and pass 1,000 points scored.

It was their 10th successive victory and the club will now play in the Championship in their centenary year.

"What an achievement for everybody involved with the club," Williams told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

The win moved Cambridge above Berkshire-based Rams on points difference, the first time they had topped the table all season. It will also be the first time they have ever played in the second tier.

"That says it all about the playing group, the mental resolve, the capacity they've shown to keep fighting every week and credit to Tony and Baz [Anthony Allen and Neil Harris], the two coaches that have come in this season, they've driven a lot of those standards," said Williams.

"They've helped me massively this season compared to previous seasons when it's been a bit of a challenge.

"They've accelerated the development of this team and bought into what we've been trying to do. We had conversations about trying to do something special and winning the league and it's great when those plans come together."

Cambridge lost 29-26 at Moseley in November - a result Williams believes was a "catalyst" for their charge up the table since the start of the year.

Former Leicester, Gloucester and England centre Anthony Allen, twice player of the match in Premiership finals, was one of two coaches to join the club last summer.

He said: "The players have worked unbelievably hard. I think back in the season to big moments, you've got the Leeds game when we drew away [17-17, in December], and the Taunton away game [that followed, won 36-8] after a big break.

"Since then we've just got better and grown [as a team]. It's been impressive to see their learning and when they take it on board and put it out on the field, the 10 games is that."

Promotion to the Championship will see them take on the likes of Jersey Reds, Ealing Trailfinders and former European champions Wasps, who are set to appear in the second tier after being relegated, having gone into administration.

"Why not? Bring it on," said club chairman Rob Dean.

"People have asked us over the last few weeks 'do you want to go up?' Of course we do. We've had 25, 30 players, a fantastic squad, who have worked very hard to go up and have now got their chance to prove themselves [at a higher level].

Club president JJ Jefferys added: "It's our centenary year next year, what better time to be promoted to the highest position that we've ever been. Let's not worry about the what's and ifs, we don't care about that,

"We've got a few meetings next week. [We'll] Take a deep breath and decide what's happening in the next steps."