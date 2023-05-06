Premiership: Bath 61-29 Saracens - hosts qualify for European Champions Cup
|Gallagher Premiership
|Bath (21) 61
|Tries: Reid, Dunn 3, Obano 2, Cloete, Bailey, Lawrence Cons: Spencer 7, Bailey
|Saracens (24) 29
|Tries: Segun, Hartley 2, Lewis, Vunipola Cons: Vunipola 2
Bath qualified for the European Champions Cup courtesy of a thumping victory over leaders Saracens on the final day of the Premiership campaign.
Tom Dunn scored a hat-trick at The Rec as the hosts ran in nine tries to lift the Blue, Black and Whites up to eighth place on points difference.
A much-changed Sarries side led 24-21 after a see-saw first half but Bath crossed six times after the restart.
Ollie Lawrence's late score meant Bath pipped Bristol Bears by nine points.
More to follow.
Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Ojomoh, McConnochie; Bailey, Spencer (capt); Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Van Velze, Hill, Cloete, Reid.
Replacements: Annett, Schoeman, Rae, Attwood, Bayliss, Green, Francis, Joseph.
Saracens: Daly (co-capt); Segun, Hallett, Hartley, Harris; Vunipola, de Haas; Mawi, Lewis (co-capt), Judge, Wardell, Hunter-Hill, Michelow, Knight, Stonham.
Replacements: Adejimi, Hislop, Beaton, Pearce-Paul, Eke, Bracken, Morris, Elliott.
Sin-bin: Mawi (11)
Referee: Christophe Ridley.
Attendance: 14,509.
Well played Sarries youngsters, a great game for sure, but Bath had more to play for.
And what a day at the expense of a local rival or two... :)
With players fit and the odd new signing and new coaching staff, the future is far less bleak. Well done Johann.
Extremely questionable to be found guilty of salary cap breaches, maintain your entire squad yet somehow suddenly not be breaching those rules.