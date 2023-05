Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

A brace of tries from Juan Martin Gonzalez sealed an Irish victory

Gallagher Premiership: London Irish v Exeter London Irish: (7) 17 Tries: Gonzalez 2, Pearson Con: Jackson Exeter: (7) 14 Tries: Vermeulen, Hendrickson Cons: Slade 2

London Irish avenged their Premiership Cup final defeat by beating Exeter 17-14 to seal a fifth-place finish.

Jacques Vermeulen's score put Exeter in front before Juan Martin Gonzalez levelled things up before half-time.

Tom Pearson went over to put the Exiles ahead, but Tom Hendrickson punished an Irish error to score and Henry Slade's conversion nudged Exeter in front.

But Martin Gonzalez's scrappy second score ended a difficult week on a high note for Irish.

London Irish: Arundell, Loader, Janse van Rensburg, Jennings, Cinti, Jackson, White, Fischetti, Creevy, Hoskins, Ratuniyarawa, Simmons, Rogerson (c), Gonzalez, Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Willemse, Haffar, Chawatama, Caulfield, Pearson, Cunningham-South, Powell, Stokes.

Exeter: Hodge, Feyi-Waboso, Slade (c), Devoto, Wyatt, Skinner, Townsend, Hepburn, Innard, Iosefa-Scott, Kirsten, Dunne, Vermeulen, Tshiunza, Fisilau.

Replacements: Harris, Keast, Street, Williams, Davis, Cairns, Hendrickson, John.

Referee: Luke Pearce.