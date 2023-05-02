Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Jamie Ritchie captained Scotland to three victories in this year's Six Nations

Edinburgh captain Jamie Ritchie is putting domestic rivalry to one side and hopes Glasgow Warriors can end their promising season on a high.

Warriors booked a place in the European Challenge Cup final against Toulon by beating Scarlets last weekend.

Competing on two fronts, they also take on Munster at Scotstoun on Saturday in the URC quarter-final.

"You want the boys to be doing well and they'll be full of confidence," Ritchie told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"They're all playing well and that's what you want to see, you want to see Scottish rugby being successful.

"It's great for them that they're in the final of the Challenge Cup and of course they've got the play-offs of the URC to come.

"We'll be supporting them, or I certainly will be. I don't know about all the Edinburgh boys."

Scotland captain Ritchie says Glasgow's superb form this season could benefit the national team.

"They're doing really well and it's good for us coming into World Cup prep because these guys are playing play-off rugby and getting really good experience," he said.

"When the selection comes out and if we all make it we'll be buzzing for the guys coming in with a bit of confidence having come off some great form for their club.

"We're taking a lot of confidence from our Six Nations performances and a lot of great individual performances during that. We feel like we're in a good place and if Glasgow keep doing well that energy will come into camp."