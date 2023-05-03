Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Corey Baldwin played 29 senior games for Scarlets over two spells

Dragons have completed the signing of utility back Corey Baldwin from Scarlets.

Baldwin joins scrum-half Dane Blacker in making the move from Llanelli.

The 24-year-old had two stints with Scarlets either side of helping Exeter win the European Champions Cup and English Premiership title.

"Corey is a talented and dynamic young player who is keen to grasp this chance and impress in our set-up," said Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan.

Baldwin is a former Wales Under-20 international who worked with Flanagan at age-grade levels and at Scarlets.

"His versatility is a major positive and he'll strengthen our back line options, an area we wanted to focus on with our recruitment," said Flanagan.

"I've worked with Corey over a number of years, both in the Welsh Under-18 and Under-20 set-ups and at Scarlets, and he is a driven young man who will fit into our squad to make a positive impact."

Players who have recently signed new Dragons contracts include Steff Hughes, Harri Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Ashton Hewitt, Jack Dixon, Elliot Dee, Joe Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech and Jared Rosser.

Departing players include Ross Moriarty, Will Rowlands, Sam Davies, Rob Evans, Huw Taylor, Ben Fry, Lennon Greggains and Ioan Davies.