Josh van der Flier has helped Leinster reach this season's Champions Cup final

Leinster and Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier could become the first player to win the EPCR player of the year award in consecutive seasons after making the five-man shortlist.

Van der Flier's club and international team-mates Caelan Doris and Garry Ringrose are also nominated.

La Rochelle number eight Gregory Alldritt and Toulouse scrum-half Antoine Dupont make up the nominees.

The winner will be announced after this month's Heineken Champions Cup final.

Van der Flier, who also won the World Rugby player of the year award last year, back row Doris and centre Ringrose have been influential for Ireland this campaign, playing major roles in the team's Grand Slam success.

They have been at the forefront for a Leinster side that is top of the United Rugby Championship table and aiming to win a fifth Champions Cup on 20 May after powering past Toulouse in their semi-final on Saturday.

An initial 15 nominees for the European Professional Club Rugby award were trimmed to five by a panel of judges and voting for players on the shortlist has now reopened.

Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara was the first winner of the trophy in 2010.