England's Marlie Packer and Holly Aitchison have been nominated alongside Wales' Sisilia Tuipulotu for the Women's Six Nations Player of the Year.

Packer led England to the Grand Slam as captain, while Aitchison was influential at fly-half.

Teenage prop Sisilia Tuipulotu, 19, impressed after making her first Six Nations start in the opening win over Ireland.

France centre Gabrielle Vernier completes the four-player shortlist.

England won their fifth Championship in a row last Saturday as they beat France in a front or a record-breaking crowd at Twickenham.

The four nominees were the most popular players selected by fans, who voted for their XVs of the Championship.