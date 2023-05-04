Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jodie Ounsley, who comes from Dewsbury in Yorkshire, is a former British jiu-jitsu champion and has competed for Great Britain at the Deaf Olympics

Exeter Chiefs winger Jodie Ounsley will leave the Premier 15s side to join the TV series Gladiators.

The 22-year-old, who is a former England sevens player, will become 'Fury' in the BBC reboot of the series due to be aired later this year.

Ounsley became the first deaf player to represent England's sevens side in 2019 and is a former British Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion.

"I'm buzzing," Ounsley said of her casting in the show.

"Watching Gladiators growing up I was always in awe of their strength and power and now I am one.

"I hope contenders are ready to feel the Fury."

Duel was one of Gladiators' most popular events as a contestant and a Gladiator tried to knock one another off a platform with a large pugil stick

The show first aired in Britain in 1992, with members of the public competing against Gladiators such as Wolf, Jet and Saracen in a series of physically demanding events, including Hang Tough, Atlaspheres and the Eliminator.

It ran on Saturday evenings on ITV until its final episode in January 2000 before being revamped by Sky for two series from 2008 to 2009.

The BBC version - to be hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh - is expected to begin filming in Sheffield in June.

Joining Ounsley as Gladiator 'Steel' will be CrossFit athlete Zack George, who won the title of UK's Fittest Man in 2020.