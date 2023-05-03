Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Nowell is one of Exeter's most successful homegrown players

Exeter Chiefs' England and British and Irish Lions winger Jack Nowell has thanked the club and fans before his final match for the Premiership club.

The Cornish-born 30-year-old will leave the Chiefs this summer for an expected move to French side La Rochelle.

Nowell, who won 46 England caps and played in two Lions Tests, has scored 44 tries in 165 Exeter matches.

"I suppose every good thing comes to an end eventually," Nowell posted on social media.

"Unfortunately, my time at Exeter Chiefs is up and what a time I've had.

"You've helped me go from a teenage boy to a kinda mature father or three.

"I've met some amazing people and made so many friends. I've been lucky enough to have created the most perfect family, who I love very much, so Exeter has a massive space in our hearts."

Nowell is one of a host of Exeter stars leaving this summer - fellow homegrown England and Lions players Sam Simmonds and Luke Cowan-Dickie are both set to join Montpellier.

Joe Simmonds is expected to move to Pau, Dave Ewers is joining Ulster, Stuart Hogg and Ian Whitten are retiring, and Jack Maunder and Harry Williams are among a number of other players departing as the Premiership's reduced salary cap of £5m takes effect.

Nowell also thanked Exeter's coaching and medical staff, as well as chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe, for his time at the club.

"To our fans, you are truly the best," added Nowell, who helped Exeter to two Premiership titles and a European Champions Cup win in 2020.

"Thank you for coming along this journey with me, you have always been there for my family and always made my time at the club enjoyable as possible.

"The commitment you guys put in, not only for home games, but also away games, is truly amazing and will always be appreciated by the team.

"Lastly, I feel very lucky to have been part of this Exeter Chiefs team over the last 12 years and to have achieved the things we have. I will always be an Exeter fan and I'm sure to be back if not as a player, definitely as a supporter."