Will Jordan was part of the New Zealand Under-20 side who won the world title in 2017

New Zealand back Will Jordan is set to play for the first time in eight months after a "migraine-related condition" kept him sidelined.

Jordan, 25, missed the All Blacks' end-of-season tour after experiencing dizziness and vertigo.

He will start at full-back for Crusaders against Western Force in Christchurch on Saturday.

Jordan, who made his New Zealand debut in 2020, could be in contention for September's World Cup in France.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said Jordan was ready to play the full 80 minutes if needed.

"He's got better and better and chose this game after having a couple of good training weeks," said Robertson, who will take charge of the All Blacks from 2024.

Jordan has scored 21 tries in as many Tests but has not played any rugby since New Zealand's win over Australia in September.

Crusaders, who are fifth in the Super Rugby table, are looking to bounce back after losing to Chiefs last weekend as they hunt a seventh straight title.