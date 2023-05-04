Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nicky Smith has made 42 Wales appearances, but did not figure in the 2023 Six Nations

Wales prop Nicky Smith has ended speculation about a move to England by signing an Ospreys contract extension.

The 29-year-old loose-head had been touted as a possible recruit for Premiership side Exeter.

The duration of his continued stay at Ospreys has not been revealed, but Smith wants "to play a significant role" at Swansea.com Stadium.

"We've got a great group of boys here and the coaches are all pushing us to be the best team we can be," he said.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "We were delighted to get this one over the line. It's important to us that we retain our best homegrown talent and Nicky signing is further evidence of that.

"He has been one of our key leaders this season and is a crucial component of our pack. Whether it's in the set-piece or open play, he's a difference maker.

"He's an incredibly dedicated and hardworking player who always puts the team's goals first. He's the epitome of professionalism."

Smith has joined Wales flanker Jac Morgan and fly-half Owen Williams in committing to Ospreys while uncapped number eight Morgan Morris and centre Keiran Williams are also staying.

However, Wales flanker Dan Lydiate is among those who have left.

Alun Wyn Jones may also have played his last Ospreys game as he targets a likely Wales swansong at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Centre Joe Hawkins and flanker Ethan Roots have joined Exeter while centre Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler has moved to Japanese side Toyota Shokki Shuttles.

Fly-half Stephen Myler has already confirmed his retirement while scrum-half Harri Morgan has stepped away from the sport in the wake of mental health struggles.