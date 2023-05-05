Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Tadhg Beirne returns to the Munster line-up after three months out with an ankle injury

Leinster have made nine changes for Saturday's United Rugby Championship quarter-final against the Sharks.

After beating Toulouse to reach the Champions Cup final, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has opted to rotate with the European decider on 20 May.

The changes include Harry Byrne replacing his brother Ross at fly-half and Luke McGrath coming in for Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

Meanwhile, fit-again Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne makes his return for Munster.

Beirne, who has not played since injuring his ankle in Ireland's Six Nations win over France in February, starts at blindside flanker with RG Snyman returning to the second row having come through return to play protocols.

Munster face Glasgow in Scotstoun on Saturday (19:35 BST).

Leinster are much-changed for Saturday's home quarter-final against the Sharks with the province keeping one eye on the Champions Cup showpiece meeting with La Rochelle in Dublin later this month.

In addition to Byrne and McGrath's return, Ciaran Frawley is preferred to Garry Ringrose at 13 for Saturday's last-eight encounter with the South African side at Aviva Stadium (17:00).

The back three sees Hugo Keenan at full-back with Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney on the wings.

Caelan Doris switches to eight in the back row alongside Max Deegan and Scott Penny. Dan Sheehan is named at hooker with Michael Milne and Tadhg Furlong also in the pack, and Ryan Baird and Jason Jenkins in the second row.

A strong-looking Leinster bench includes Ireland Grand Slam heroes Byrne, Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Cian Healy and Jack Conan.

Line-ups

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, C Frawley, C Ngatai, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (capt); M Milne, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Baird, J Jenkins, M Deegan, S Penny, C Doris.

Replacements: J McKee, A Porter, C Healy, J McCarthy, J Conan, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, L Turner.

Sharks: A Fassi; M Potgieter, L Am (capt), B Tapuai, M Mapimpi; B Chamberlain, G Williams; O Nche, B Mbonambi, T du Toit; C Rahl, G Grobler; J Venter, V Tshituka, S Notshe.

Replacements: F Mbatha, N Mchunu, C Sadie, J Labuschagne, P Buthelezi, C Wright, N Fleurs, R Janse van Rensburg.

Glasgow: O Smith; S Cancilliere, S Tuipulotu, S McDowall, K Steyn (capt); T Jordan, G Horne; J Bhatti, J Matthews, Z Fagerson; S Cummings, R Gray; M Fagerson, R Darge, M Fagerson.

Replacements: F Brown, N McBeth, S Berghan, JP du Preez, L Bean, S Vailanu, A Price, H Jones.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; T Beirne, P O'Mahony (capt), G Coombes.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, F Wycherley, J Hodnett, C Casey, B Healy, A Kendellen.