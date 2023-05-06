Scarlets and Wales prop Lee returns after 14 months out injured
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Scarlets' Wales tight-head prop Samson Lee makes his return from a 14-month absence with injury for Llandovery in the Welsh Premiership at Newport on Saturday.
The 30-year-old suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon while in South Africa with Scarlets in March 2022.
Lee's return comes after Scarlets' season ended in a European Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Glasgow.
Llandovery are second and Newport fourth in Welsh rugby's second tier.