Munster's win was built on an early period of exceptional defence

United Rugby Championship quarter-final: Glasgow Warriors (0) 5 Try: Steyn Munster (14) 14 Tries: Fekitoa, Frisch Cons: Crowley 2

Munster turned in a steely defensive display to win away at Glasgow Warriors and set up a United Rugby Championship semi-final away to Leinster.

Having withstood a whirlwind start from the hosts, Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch touched down either side of Tom Jordan's red card for a foolish high shot on Connor Murray.

Depleted Glasgow met with more ferocious resistance after the interval before Kyle Steyn broke through, but a late yellow card for Sione Tuipulotu snuffed out home hopes.

It is a first home loss for Warriors since reigning European champions, La Rochelle, beat them in January 2022.

But Munster, who lost five players to head knocks in a brutal contest, are unbeaten on the road in the URC in six months.

Glasgow Warriors: Smith, Cancelliere, Tuipulotu, McDowall, Steyn, Jordan, Horne; Bhatti, Matthews, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Brown, McBeth, Berghan, Du Preez, Bean, Vailanu, Price, Jones.

Munster: Haley, Nash, Frisch, Fekitoa, Daly, Crowley, Murray; Loughman, Barron, Archer, Kleyn, Snyman, Beirne, O'Mahony, Coombes.

Replacements: Scannell, Wycherley, Salanoa, Wycherley, Hodnett, Casey, Healy, Kendellen.