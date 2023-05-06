URC: Glasgow 5-14 Munster - Heroic defence sends visitors into semis
|United Rugby Championship quarter-final:
|Glasgow Warriors (0) 5
|Try: Steyn
|Munster (14) 14
|Tries: Fekitoa, Frisch Cons: Crowley2
Munster turned in a steely defensive display to win away at Glasgow Warriors and set up a United Rugby Championship semi-final away to Leinster.
Having withstood a whirlwind start from the hosts, Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch touched down either side of Tom Jordan's red card for a foolish high shot on Connor Murray.
Depleted Glasgow met with more ferocious resistance after the interval before Kyle Steyn broke through, but a late yellow card for Sione Tuipulotu snuffed out home hopes.
It is a first home loss for Warriors since reigning European champions, La Rochelle, beat them in January 2022.
But Munster, who lost five players to head knocks in a brutal contest, are unbeaten on the road in the URC in six months.
More to follow.
Glasgow Warriors: Smith, Cancelliere, Tuipulotu, McDowall, Steyn, Jordan, Horne; Bhatti, Matthews, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey.
Replacements: Brown, McBeth, Berghan, Du Preez, Bean, Vailanu, Price, Jones.
Munster: Haley, Nash, Frisch, Fekitoa, Daly, Crowley, Murray; Loughman, Barron, Archer, Kleyn, Snyman, Beirne, O'Mahony, Coombes.
Replacements: Scannell, Wycherley, Salanoa, Wycherley, Hodnett, Casey, Healy, Kendellen.