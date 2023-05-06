Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results 6 May, 2023

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Admiral Men's National leagues

Division 2 East

Caerleon 14 - 23 Croesyceiliog

Caldicot 24 - 35 Oakdale

Pill Harriers 34 - 15 Blackwood

Talywain 20 - 0 Newport HSOB

Ynysddu 25 - 8 Abergavenny

Division 2 East Central

Abercynon 16 - 7 Cowbridge

Cilfynydd 7 - 50 Abercwmboi

Gilfach Goch 7 - 33 Aberdare

Treharris 7 - 38 Llanishen

Division 2 North

Mold 41 - 17 Rhyl

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 29 - 12 Maesteg Celtic

Morriston 13 - 18 Builth Wells

Pencoed P - P Heol y Cyw

Porthcawl 34 - 19 Pyle

Resolven 12 - 24 Ystradgynlais

Division 2 West

Carmarthen Athletic 5 - 43 Tenby United

Fishguard P - P Tycroes

Kidwelly 30 - 32 Nantgaredig

Loughor 12 - 22 Pontarddulais

Milford Haven 15 - 30 Burry Port

Division 3 East

Abertillery B G 20 - 0 Blaina

Abertysswg 0 - 20 Rhymney

RTB Ebbw Vale 22 - 21 Machen

Tredegar Ironsides 0 - 20 Usk

Division 3 East Central

CR Cymry Caerdydd P - P St Albans

Fairwater 6 - 0 Penygraig

Llanharan 66 - 26 Canton

Pentyrch 13 - 14 Penarth

Pontyclun 5 - 12 Cardiff Quins

Tylorstown 20 - 0 Old Illtydians

Division 3 North East

Bro Gwernant 33 - 19 Balla II

Division 3 North West

Bro Ffestiniog P - P Rhyl

Mold II 12 - 14 Ruthin II

Division 3 West Central

Baglan 0 - 20 Abercrave

Cwmgors 20 - 0 Taibach

Cwmllynfell 7 - 57 Tonmawr

Nantymoel 7 - 15 Vardre

Swansea Uplands 10 - 8 Aberavon Green Stars

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 44 - 27 Laugharne

Llanybydder 43 - 36 Pembroke Dock Quins

St Clears 24 - 28 Lampeter Town

Division 3 West B

Cefneithin 54 - 21 Tumble

Llandeilo 18 - 5 Betws

Llangadog 59 - 17 Bynea

Penygroes 20 - 0 Furnace United

Trimsaran 41 - 10 Llandybie

Division 4 East

Bedwellty 17 - 24 St Julians HSOB

Blackwood Stars 19 - 27 New Panteg

Division 4 East Central

Cefn Coed 7 - 33 Treherbert

Old Penarthians 15 - 47 Llantwit Major

Tonyrefail P - P Caerau Ely

Wattstown 20 - 0 Llandaff North

Ynysowen 22 - 31 Llandaff

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen 19 - 7 Crynant

Glais 7 - 53 Bryncethin

Glyncorrwg 20 - 0 Penlan

Maesteg 3 - 16 Cefn Cribwr

Division 5 East

Crumlin 32 - 18 Bettws

Hollybush 14 - 14 Brynithel

Pontllanfraith 20 - 30 Crickhowell

Division 5 East Central

Brackla 18 - 15 Ogmore Vale

Hirwaun 15 - 38 Tref y Clawdd

Llandrindod Wells 29 - 21 Cardiff Saracens

Whitchurch 24 - 19 Cardiff Internationals

Division 5 West Central

Cwmtwrch 32 - 26 Seven Sisters

Pantyffynnon 35 - 36 Fall Bay

Penybanc 15 - 31 Pontyates

Pontardawe 20 - 0 Cwmgwrach

Tonna 21 - 20 Banwen

Division 6 East

Abersychan 5 - 0 West Mon

Trefil P - P Cwmcarn United

