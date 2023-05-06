Bath want to redevelop their Recreation Ground into an 18,000 capacity stadium

Bath are hoping to get work underway on redeveloping the Recreation Ground by 2024, after unveiling their latest proposal for the project.

The Premiership club want to replace the current temporary stands and build an 18,000 capacity stadium.

An appeal against the plans was thrown out by the Supreme Court in October giving Bath the ability to proceed.

The club plan to submit the planning application to Bath and North East Somerset Council this summer.

Two further public consultations on the proposals are scheduled for 10 May and 18 May.

Under the new proposals, the height of the edge of the roof has been reduced by approximately six metres following public consultation. The footprint has also been reduced, moving the eastern edge of the stadium from previous plans.

Bath say the redevelopment will be done in stages that will allow them to continue playing at the Rec during the building process, while as much of the construction on the stands will be done during the off-season to limit the impact on their overall capacity.