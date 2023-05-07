Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harrison is assistant coach at Leicester Tigers and leads on scrum coaching

England boss Steve Borthwick will bring in Tom Harrison to replace Richard Cockerill as the team's scrum coach.

Harrison will join on 1 June from Leicester Tigers as Borthwick finalised his coaching set-up for the World Cup, which starts in September.

"Tom is an excellent coach and will have a real impact in an area that will be fundamental to us," Borthwick said.

"Leicester's scrum is renowned across Europe and Tom has played a leading role in that success."

Harrison is another member of the Leicester set-up to join England.

Borthwick left the Tigers to take the England head coach job, with defence coach Kevin Sinfield also leaving the Midlands club to join him.

Richard Wigglesworth and Aled Walters will also depart from Leicester at the end of the Premiership season to join the England backroom team.

England men's sevens head coach Tony Roques will work with Borthwick's players as contact and skills coach during the preparation and training camps.