Barbarians v World XV: Welsh contingent aiming to 'put on a show' at Twickenham

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe says Welsh rugby is in a mess and thinks the four regions will struggle to compete next season.

Anscombe believes Wales players have been let down by the authorities as the regions face a major financial hit.

He leaves Ospreys at the end of the season and is hoping to tie up his club future in the next couple of weeks.

Anscombe will play for Barbarians against a World XV on Sunday at Twickenham (14:00 BST).

The 32-year-old hopes to compete in a second World Cup in France later this year.

State of the nation

The regions face smaller squads next season with a salary cap of £5.2m - which will reduce to £4.5m for the following campaign - being introduced .

"The state of Welsh rugby is fairly disappointing, everybody can see that," said Anscombe.

"Players have been let down for months, I don't think that is a big statement, it's fairly obvious. We have had people in positions who have not stood up and led in the right way.

Gareth Anscombe relishes last run-out with Alun Wyn Jones

"There have been a handful of wrong decisions made in the past and the game is in a mess.

"There are changes being made and what is happening to the regions, you can maybe understand from a financial point of view, but I think other things need to be taken into account.

"I don't know how the four regions are going to compete next year. They have small squads and to try and compete in the URC (United Rugby Championship) is going to be seriously difficult.

"It's got to be looked at and addressed. Rugby is experiencing a massively challenging period and everybody understands there are financial constraints and things need to change.

"It just feels as if players are the ones who are getting their backs broken in Wales and there are certain things that need to be done to address that.

"Welsh rugby needs to think about what they do long term. We need strong structures in place and [to] be more aligned and I hope those changes happen.

"But we have seen in the past things have not been taken care of properly and we end up back at square one."

Anscombe will leave Ospreys after joining from Cardiff in 2019. A Cardiff return might seem a natural fit with the region having no recognised fly-half for next season after losing Rhys Priestland and Jarrod Evans.

But Cardiff do not have sufficient funding to sign an equivalent international replacement.

Anscombe, who left New Zealand for Wales in 2014, is happy living in Wales but has not ruled out leaving.

Gareth Anscombe made 19 appearances for Ospreys in four seasons after missing the first two years with a serious knee injury

"I am not sure where my future lies at the moment," said Anscombe.

"Wales is home for us now. We have had an amazing time and had my two children born in Wales, and my wife and I are comfortable living in Cardiff. We have been lucky and made a lot of great friends through the game.

"I have always wanted to test myself in other areas and competitions but it is late in the season and I am coming back from injury, so there are challenges.

"I am open-minded to a lot of things. I still think I have a lot to offer, feel my best rugby is ahead of me and am fiercely determined to prove that.

"I am looking forward to staying injury-free and hope the next steps will unfold in the next couple of weeks.

"Do I stay in Wales? I don't know. I probably have in the back of my head where I would like to go but have to be open to anything.

"The rugby market is tough currently. What's been tough in the past is maybe some of the rules we have had in place have been changed last-minute and that hasn't helped some of our players."

Anscombe is hoping to prove his credentials after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered against Australia in November 2022.

He had a couple of games for Ospreys before the end of the season and has been named at full-back this week for the Barbarians.

"I have had my fair share of injuries and it's been frustrating," said Anscombe.

"I felt a bit in and out with Wales and trying to regain by playing a little bit more. I finally got another opportunity and thought we were doing pretty well against Australia before the injury happened and we went on to lose.

"The knock-on effect is being out for four months. It was upsetting and tough but I am fit now, the shoulder has come through well. I am in a good place and just want to play."

Unfinished business

Auckland-born Gareth Anscombe has 35 Wales caps

Anscombe has been named in Warren Gatland's Wales training squad for the World Cup in France later this year.

He missed the 2019 World Cup with a serious knee injury that ruled him out for more than two years and only played a bit-part in the 2015 tournament after struggling with an ankle injury.

"There is a World Cup looming and it would nice to be a part and play a leading role," said Anscombe.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into the Welsh environment. We start camp soon and they are going to be tough - Gats (Gatland) has already spoken about that.

"I haven't spent time under this new management, so I'm going in there to train hard and see what happens.

"I have twice gone through the hard work and had injuries that have either ruled me out or stopped me playing a big part in a World Cup, so there's unfinished business.

"I feel I still have a lot to offer Welsh rugby but there's lots of competition. Wales have talked about changing things and you can see from the Six Nations we need to improve. I'd like to think I can add to that.

"The training camps are brutal and I'm not looking forward to those, but there is a big carrot at the end that I would like to be a part of."