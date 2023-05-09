Close menu

Gregor Townsend: Scotland head coach signs new contract

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments29

Gregor Townsend is staying on as Scotland head coach after the World Cup
Townsend will name his World Cup training squad later today after agreeing to stay on beyond the tournament in France

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has signed a contract extension until April 2026.

Townsend, 50, has been in charge since 2017 and his previous deal was due to expire after this autumn's World Cup.

Scotland finished third in the Six Nations and have risen to their highest place of fifth in the world rankings.

"I'm excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world," said Townsend.

"As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group.

"I also feel the connection the team has with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before.

"The number of people who arrive two hours early to welcome the team off the bus on a home matchday demonstrates the love shown for this group of players and their belief that the squad can achieve something special.

"Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations, but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years and look forward to continuing to do all I can to drive the team forward and inspire our supporters."

Townsend can take Scotland to 'next level'

Following a Six Nations campaign comprising of wins over England, Wales and Italy, Townsend indicated that he would like to stay, but would take time to reflect on his future.

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Mark Dodson had declared himself "pleased but not delighted" with a tournament that included defeats to the world's top two sides, Ireland and France.

However, when announcing the new deal, Dodson spoke of "continuity and forward momentum".

"The squad has unparalleled depth which is the result of many years planned development," he said.

"We believe Gregor is best placed to take the team to the next level and continue to excite and engage the people of Scotland."

Scotland exited the World Cup at the group stage four years ago and face a very tough task in France, having been drawn in the same pool as Ireland and defending champions South Africa.

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by Dungolfin, today at 11:04

    Nice one.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 11:04

    No surprise.

  • Comment posted by beshocked, today at 11:02

    Aside from the last world cup, Townsend has done very well with limited resources. Another exit from the pool stages looming though.

    The test will be whether Townsend can take Scotland to the next level - aka being a genuine potential world cup winner, winning 6 nations.

    Ireland need to live up to their billing too. Now just bow out in the quarter finals of the RWC.

  • Comment posted by hulldon, today at 10:59

    Great news. Townsend is the right call. There will still be bumps in the road but we are a far better team now than when he took over. Better strength in depth, more tactical awareness, and fewer occasions when we chuck it away!

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 11:03

      Makadag replied:
      To reduce the "occasions when we chuck it away" ........ don't pick Hogg or Russell

  • Comment posted by Ecopod, today at 10:56

    Not sure what’s more shocking - SRU getting it right or BBC opening a Scottish HYS. A Premiership footballer looked at a ball and got 3 HYS’s last week!

    Anyhoo we (I) may have momentarily doubted GT but he proved he was the right man for the job.

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, today at 10:55

    I am net positive about this but not ecstatic.
    I agree we have some momentum to build on however this teams need two 80 minute performances in the autumn, something we didn’t do against the Irish in March. I hope Toony and players can rise to the challenge.
    We must not forget however that we have come a long way. Let’s take the next steps though to being a top, top team.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 10:59

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Yep, Ireland at murrayfield showed the team, Ritchie in particular, how much they’ve got to learn to best the best. How Scotland didn’t capitalise on the chaotic changes Ireland were forced to make beggared belief. They had a back row throwing novice at lineout and we couldn’t handle it!!!

  • Comment posted by why bother, today at 10:55

    "We believe Gregor is best placed to take the team to the next level and continue to excite and engage the people of Scotland."

    What is the next level please. Otherwise just empty words.

    (Win the 6N chuckle, win the world cup guffaw)

    • Reply posted by Gyro-11, today at 11:05

      Gyro-11 replied:
      Fair Q I think. I would say the next level is taking matches with the top 4 (France, Ireland, SA, ABs) right to the wire. That way win some, lose some. At the moment, too often being blown away by half tiime is where the team are.

  • Comment posted by RugbySasuage , today at 10:51

    Not what you want to hear as an Englishman as he has Had the better of us for some time. Good for Scottish rugby however IMO

  • Comment posted by Mike101, today at 10:49

    The jury is still out for Toony. Hopefully, it will get better, but he struggled for a long time with Plan B, or C.

  • Comment posted by Pablo, today at 10:45

    Deserved

  • Comment posted by ac90, today at 10:45

    shocked yet relieved that the SRU have actually made the correct decision here! Townsend is clearly getting a tune out of this group of players and consistency with results is starting to come (no disgrace in losing to Ireland and France, with the form they're in).
    Hopefully gives a boost to the players ahead of the WC as that group is just brutal...

  • Comment posted by Charles Correa, today at 10:43

    Great news! Despite all the naysaying Scotland have got a lot better since he's been in charge and they play great rugby which is what
    all rugby fans want to see. Onwards and upwards!

  • Comment posted by micmac, today at 10:43

    Gregor Townsend is the right coach for Scotland but he has an almost impossible task in the forthcoming World Cup. Let’s hope that the fans support him long term as he continues to build the team into something formidable as well as exciting.

    • Reply posted by Mike, today at 11:00

      Mike replied:
      It'll be impossible with that mindset. A 'not good enough' mindset is the biggest thing that holds us back, and not just at rugby. If the nation (really) believed, so would the players.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 10:42

    Smart move by GT to negotiate his contract term beyond Dodsons, here’s hoping Dodson gets his jotters early!!

    • Reply posted by Bubuloo, today at 11:00

      Bubuloo replied:
      Fastest way to improve Scottish Rugby would be to ditch the money sink that is Dodson. Wonder what bonus he'll give himself this WC?

  • Comment posted by Varys, today at 10:42

    Makes sense. This is a strong group of players, changing coach wouldn't be a sensible step. The only worry is the results in the younger age groupings. We need the conveyor belt to keep producing good players but they seem a distance behind France, England and Ireland. We will need more kilt wearers in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:47

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Distance behind Ireland and France in the NH. And that's it!

  • Comment posted by 123anon, today at 10:40

    Would be interesting to know his percentage win as an international head coach. He has done a decent enough job at Scotland it seems,

  • Comment posted by DRHS, today at 10:39

    No other options out there, but why so long? Surely better to have a change 2/2.5 years out from RWC 27?

    • Reply posted by 123anon, today at 10:42

      123anon replied:
      Should have just extended him to next world cup in 2027. This one in 2023 is a free hit for him, just a chance to experiment and build for the future. Scotland are not expected (and wont) qualify from their group at WC 2023

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 10:37

    Let's hope Mark Dodson doesn't get his own contract renewed. How he justifies his salary is beyond me.

    • Reply posted by ebola, today at 10:53

      ebola replied:
      The women's team won 2 games in the women's 6Ns and the Under-20's won a game for the first time in about 5 years so it will be Brucey bonus time for Dodson.

  • Comment posted by Mister Tibbs, today at 10:35

    Good appointment - hopefully Scotland will continue to improve on this seasons results.

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 10:38

      Cardiffblue replied:
      I agree and think they will kick on from the 6 nations.
      However I predict a lot of people will strongly disagree, watch this space😁

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport