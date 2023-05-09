Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester Warriors women's team and Worcester Raiders Football Club are currently the two tenants of Sixways stadium

A Worcester fans' group has urged the Rugby Football Union to stop Wasps' bid to play at Warriors' Sixways ground.

Wasps owner Chris Holland has made a loan to Worcester owners Atlas to help secure a lease to play Championship rugby at Sixways from 2023-24 onwards.

Warriors' future on the field remains unknown despite Atlas' recent takeover.

"This would be to the detriment of pre-existing local rugby clubs, including any potential Warriors team," said the Worcester Warriors Supporters' Trust.

Both Worcester and Wasps were removed from this year's Premiership for going into administration - but the former has been allowed back into next season's second tier while Warriors have not.

Wasps relocated their club from Wycombe to Coventry in 2014 but were forced to forfeit ownership of the Coventry Building Society Arena after entering administration and are looking for a new home.

"We believe that if Wasps become tenants at the [Sixways] stadium it would significantly impact, in a negative manner, the prospect of a phoenix Worcester team," the WWST statement added.

"Wasps have no history in our local area; we believe they are intent on effectively poaching a 'ready-made' fan-base. There are other facilities closer to their previous ground(s); we do not believe they should be allowed to effectively set up a franchise in Worcestershire.

"The supporters and the wider Worcester community have no desire for a cuckoo club to install itself at the Sixways Stadium or training facilities.

"It would be unforgiveable if a club without any stadium or facilities, which has left behind vast debts and misery in Coventry, was given preferential treatment over our long-established club."