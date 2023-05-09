The racist comment was made at Twickenham during the England v Wales match in the 2022 Six Nations

The Rugby Football Union has banned a 'distinguished member' from Twickenham for making a racist comment at England v Wales in the 2022 Six Nations.

Alex Murphy made the comment towards a volunteer during last year's game.

Following a hearing by an RFU panel, Murphy has been handed a "time limited" ban from the stadium and had his distinguished membership removed.

Murphy, who accepted the charge, had made an attempt to apologise to the volunteer, the panel said.

"We agree with the RFU that the language was archaic and incredibly offensive and there can be no excuse for not knowing it was so offensive and for continuing to use it," the panel added.

"The language goes against the core principles of the game and the changes that the RFU and the game of rugby worldwide has been pursing for some time."

The RFU describes distinguished membership as "a series of privileges granted by [RFU] Council", and it is generally reserved for those who have previously been on the council for a significant period of time. Benefits include free tickets for England internationals.

The statement continued: "All of those who are elected to a position such as distinguished member, hold positions of authority.

"The position brings with it high expectations of behaviour and a breach of this nature would in the view of this panel represent a very serious breach by any person in a similar position."

The verdict comes little over a month since a separate RFU investigation found claims of racism in the sport made by former England centre Luther Burrell to be true.

The governing body said Burrell's revelations prompted it to fast-track publication of a new strategy to promote inclusion in the elite game. In April, the RFU also published the findings of research which found that "in every area of elite rugby, players had experienced some form of racism".