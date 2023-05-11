'He's taught me perseverance' - David Ribbans on father-figure Allan Lamb

He was once a star of a very different game, but such is Allan Lamb's love of rugby union, he has been happy to play a small behind-the-scenes role in the sport for a number of years.

The former England and Northamptonshire cricketer has been helping ease the transition for South Africans coming to play in the Premiership - specifically for Northampton Saints.

And he knows the challenges that can present, having made the same geographical move in the 1970s.

Lamb has been an unofficial confidant to several players - including Garry Pagel, Corne Krige, Victor Matfield and Cobus Reinach, and is hoping another of them, David Ribbans, can end this season on a high by helping Saints win the Premiership title.

"I love going to the Saints, I love rugby. I remember being asked by some members of the club to support the South African players when they first signed and so I got them over for a barbeque or braai," Lamb told BBC Look East.

"In terms of mentoring, I am just there for them. As time has gone on, it's just become a regular thing. I've become a little bit of a father figure, I've stepped in to help whenever they need anything. I always give them advice if they want it."

Some of the players have, the 68-year-old says, become "friends for life".

He continued: "It's just been an ongoing thing. I heard David was coming over - and they said he's a great guy - and I've introduced him to loads of friends in Northampton, which is great for him."

Perseverance and pastures new

Ribbans has been at Franklin's Gardens since 2017 and after striving for international recognition, he finally emulated Lamb by making his England debut in last year's Autumn series.

He believes stressing the need for perseverance is the best advice Lamb has given him.

"Through the years, there's been some ups and downs in my career, especially sometimes with England," the 27-year-old lock said.

"There were times when I probably stopped believing in the national set-up and that [playing international rugby] was something I really wanted to achieve."

Ribbans has won a handful of caps but will become ineligible for selection by England following the World Cup later this year, having opted to leave Saints for French side Toulon - although he has not shut the door on a possible Premiership return in the future.

"I spoke to Jack Willis a lot, with Toulouse, he filled me with so much confidence about loving the French lifestyle, every game is a Test match," said Ribbans.

"It's nothing against the Premiership but I can't wait to experience something new.

"In terms of England, I've made peace with that decision. It was obviously tough. Let's see if things change but I have to live with that. I will go and play in a league full of stars."

Ribbans has made 15 appearances for Northampton this season, scoring one try

In a statement when the move was confirmed in February, Northampton said: "It's disappointing to lose a player of his calibre, and we were surprised Dave wanted to leave the club at this time."

But the decision to move to France is one Lamb fully endorses.

"I always believed a player must go [wherever necessary] and get paid - if he has to go abroad, then great," he said.

"A rugby player's career is very short. He could be injured straight away and not play again. You've got to think of the future financially. You can't have your head buried in the sand.

"He'd love more England caps but I think the decision was right, I said to him 'you've got my backing'."

'Something special could happen'

For now, though, Ribbans is focused on helping Saints try to overcome Saracens in Saturday's Premiership semi-final and earn another trip to Twickenham.

"If we re-watch the Leicester semi-final last year it was a case of missed opportunities," he said.

"We don't mind being in that situation where no-one gives us a chance. Saracens being where they are [finishing top of the table], everyone expects them to steamroll us.

"We know we have to be clinical, against a team like Saracens, you have to take your chances. All of us want to end on a high, there's real added motivation. I feel something special could happen."

Only when the campaign is finally at an end will Ribbans allow himself to contemplate the possibility of being part of Steve Borthwick's England World Cup squad, following a Six Nations campaign which saw them finish fourth under their new head coach.

"The culture, everyone has bought into, there was always going to be a transition period," said Ribbans.

"I think with 12 weeks build-up to the Rugby World Cup, we can produce something really special.

"He's a line-out specialist, his attention to detail in every facet of the game is unbelievable.

"The unseen work is so important to him, how he reads the game, it's been great to be a part of those conversations with Steve."

And should Ribbans sign off for Saints with a Premiership winners' medal, those conversations with Lamb will have played their part as well.