Ford joined Sale from Leicester in 2022 but ruptured his Achilles and did not play for the club until the start of 2023

Leicester Tigers are a "different beast" compared to earlier in the season, says Sale fly-half George Ford.

The two sides meet on Sunday in the Premiership semi-final with a place in the Twickenham showpiece at stake.

Ford, who won the title with Leicester in 2022, says the Tigers are a much-improved outfit to the one that struggled in the new year.

"Compared to last time we played them they are a different animal," Ford said.

"The run of form they have put together, the players they have got back especially in the pack, and [South African World Cup winner] Handre [Pollard] at 10 has made a huge difference to the way they are playing."

Ford was the tactical fulcrum at the centre of Leicester's run to the final last season, but denies his insider knowledge will be a decisive factor in Sale's favour on Sunday.

"I think Wiggy [Leicester boss Richard Wigglesworth] is a coach who will always try and improve and evolve the team," Ford told the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"Even though there might be some parts of the game very similar to what we did last year, or even better that what we did last year, they have probably added a bit more as well.

"We are well aware of that."

Ford 'in a good place' after injury

Ford suffered a serious Achilles injury in the early stages of the 2022 final against Saracens, ruling him out for seven months.

He returned at the start of 2023 and was soon drafted into England's Six Nations set-up, but didn't make a matchday squad with Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith commandeering the fly-half role.

But after a run of games for Sale in recent months, 81-cap Ford says he is in peak physical condition with the Rugby World Cup a matter of months away.

"I think I am probably in a better place from playing those games. Would I have felt confident enough if I was selected [during the Six Nations]? Yes I would have felt confident enough," he said.

"I definitely underestimated how you can get back fit, but in terms of actually getting back to your best and sharpness, then that is [down to] game time.

"Someone said to me anything like an Achilles or an ACL injury, you are looking at seven to eight games. You go out there and you try to find that game as soon as you're back, but the reality is I think you've got to be patient with it.

"You've got your full training weeks, your full 80 minutes, that consistency and continuity again, which I've had now and I feel in a good place now.

"Looking back it is definitely what I needed."