Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Amber Reed is the third-highest points scorer in the Premier 15s this season

England back Amber Reed has signed a new contract with Bristol to stay with the Premier 15s club next season.

Reed has been captain for the last six years and played for her hometown club since 2009, making 94 appearances.

The 33-year-old has been capped 65 times by her country, winning the World Cup in 2014 and won her fourth grand slam during this year's Six Nations.

The versatile centre and fly-half said it was an "easy decision" to stay with the top-flight side.

"The facilities are world class, the coaching has helped me grow as a player and the off field staff go above and beyond for everyone at the club," Reed said.

"I feel like I've played some of my best rugby this season and I get to do it alongside a group of talented players."

Bristol are fourth in the table with four games remaining. Reed has scored 85 points this season, the third highest in the league.

Head coach Dave Ward said Reed had been "exceptional" for the Bears.

"Her attitude and application sets an example for the entire squad, whilst her leadership this season to guide us through the tough periods, to where we are now, has been so important," he said.