Ruaridh Dawson & Alex Schwarz: Cornish Pirates scrum-halves sign new contracts
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Cornish Pirates scrum-halves Alex Schwarz and Ruaridh Dawson are the latest players to agree new one-year contracts with the Championship club.
Schwarz, 30, moved to Pirates in the summer of 2018 and the former Wales Under-21 player scored four tries in 13 Championship appearances this season.
Dawson, 25, has played 39 times since moving to the club in 2019.
They join forwards Steele Barker and Will Gibson and backs Joe Elderkin and Will Trewin in signing deals this week.
- Is sourdough better for your digestive health? Greg Foot investigates if it lives up to the hype
- What's life like in Cornwall without the tourists? Simon Reeve's visit to the iconic holiday destination turns into an eye-opening tour of discovery