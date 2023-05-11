Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sarah Bonar was part of the Scotland side that finished bottom of their pool at the World Cup last year

Scotland forwards Jade Konkel and Sarah Bonar have signed new 'multi-year' contracts at Harlequins.

Number eight Konkel, 29, has spent the past four seasons at the Premier 15s club, balancing work as a firefighter with performances that have earned her a player of the season award.

Lock Bonar, 29, who has won 34 caps for Scotland so far, is completing her second season at the Stoop.

She was part of Scotland's squad at last year's World Cup in New Zealand.

"Jade and Sarah are exceptional players and fantastic characters who drive standards and performance through their leadership and experience," Harlequins head coach Amy Turner told the club website.

"They are highly determined players who are always willing to do everything they can to support the women's programme. I'm thrilled they're remaining at Quins and I'm excited to watch the impact they will have."

The contracts come in the same week as recently retired Harlequins back Ross Chisholm joined the women's side full-time as attack and transition coach.