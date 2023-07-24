Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dai Young captained Wales in rugby union and rugby league

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young has left the club after an investigation into bullying allegations.

The 55-year-old was suspended on 20 April, just before Cardiff's final game of the 2022-23 season.

Young categorically denied the accusations and an independent investigation was launched.

A barrister concluded there was insufficient evidence to support the bullying allegations made against the former Wales prop.

However, Young and Cardiff agreed to his departure after their working relationship became "strained".

A Cardiff statement read: "As has been widely reported in the media, on 20 April 2023, Dai Young was suspended from his role as Director of Rugby by Cardiff Rugby following allegations of bullying, which he categorically denied.

"Given the nature of these allegations and mindful of its duty of care to all employees, Cardiff Rugby commissioned a barrister to carry out an independent investigation.

"Following a thorough process, the barrister concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations and that no further action should be taken in relation to them.

"Unfortunately, this process has caused strain on the working relationship between Cardiff Rugby and Dai Young.

"In the circumstances, regrettably, it has been mutually agreed by the parties to terminate Dai's employment contract in accordance with terms within that allow for early termination.

"Cardiff Rugby would like to thank Dai for his latest contribution to the Club during the last two years, which culminated in the club finishing as the highest placed Welsh club in the United Rugby Championship, which secured a return to the European Champions Cup. We wish Dai the very best with whatever the future holds for him.

"Work will now begin to appoint a successor and coaching team at the Arms Park with 14 weeks still remaining until the 2023-24 season kicks off."

Matt Sherratt and Richie Rees have been taking Cardiff pre-season training in Young's absence.

Young legacy

Young's glittering dual-code playing career brought him 54 rugby union caps, three of them for the British and Irish Lions.

He was highly regarded as an on-field leader and turned to coaching after his playing days ended, taking over for the first time at Cardiff for the 2002-03 season.

Young remained in charge at the Arms Park until 2011 when he joined Wasps as director of rugby, spending almost nine years there before leaving in February 2020.

As John Mulvihill left Cardiff in January 2021, Young returned, initially as interim director of rugby, before he was given the role long-term.

Cardiff were the highest Welsh region last season with a 10th place finish in the United Rugby Championship (URC) resulting in Heineken Champions Cup qualification for the 2023-24 campaign.