Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marlie Packer captained England to Six Nations success in April

England captain Marlie Packer almost missed her first opportunity to talk to new head coach John Mitchell as she was on holiday when he spoke to the team.

New Zealander Mitchell, 59, will take up the post after his role as the Japan men's defence coach concludes at the Rugby World Cup in France in October.

Packer was away when Mitchell was appointed, and only found out when team-mate Emily Scarratt contacted her.

She said: "'Scaz' messaged: 'You might want to jump on the call with the new head coach.'"

Former New Zealand men's coach Mitchell will replace Simon Middleton, who stepped down following England's Six Nations triumph last month.

Packer did not share anything that was said on his first call with the team, but said she was "looking forward" to working with the new head coach.

"We needed a new voice, we wanted a new coach and it's really exciting for us," she said.

Packer added she would have "liked" Mitchell to start immediately but is happy forwards coach Louis Deacon will step up as England build towards WXV in October.

Chasing Exeter

Packer, 33, has just returned to Saracens for the final four games of the Premier 15s season.

Sarries, who are third, host league leaders Exeter at the StoneX Stadium on Sunday.

Packer said: "It's not just another game - it's a game against Exeter. We're on the hunt for a home semi-final."

As reigning campions, the north Londoners go into the game without England internationals Poppy Cleall and Mackenzie Carson, who have what director of rugby Alex Austerberry described as "short-term" injuries.

Austerberry added their league position was a "different challenge", and the team were enjoying "not being the ones chased".

Contract concern

Any English Premier 15s players know performing well at the end of this season is vital, with Red Roses contracts renewed in the summer.

Sarries have a host of players either on contracts or hoping to secure them, and Austerberry said the situation was "difficult".

"I don't think the timelines are appropriate," he said.

"We've all got things in life - we need to pay bills we don't want that insecurity. We need to do right by people."

Packer said she had been speaking to the RFU's head of women's performance Charlie Hayter about being "as transparent as they can" with the players about timelines.

"You've got a lot of players in the unknown at the moment," she said.

"When the communication breaks down, that's when you get people starting to worry. If we can just keep talking, keep reassuring people that this is the stuff going on behind the scenes, this is what we're talking about.

"The players want to get it right because we've got a massive few years ahead."