Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

McDarby was speaking at the IRFU's Women in Rugby briefing in Dublin

Ireland can regain the Women's Six Nations title within the next "three to five years" despite the team's decline in recent years, says IRFU head of women's performance Gillian McDarby.

The Irish finished bottom of this year's tournament after losing all five of their matches.

They last won the title in 2015 and failed to qualify for last year's World Cup in New Zealand.

"You're probably looking at three, four, five years," said McDarby.

Ireland have endured a series of disappointments since last winning the Six Nations title with the lowest point their failure to qualify for the World Cup after losing to Scotland in a qualifier in Italy in September 2021.

The fallout from that failure led to 62 internationals past and present writing a letter to the Irish Government in which they said they had "lost all trust and confidence in the IRFU and its leadership after historic failings".

In response, the IRFU commissioned an independent report into how women's rugby was being run in Ireland, later promising to implement the report's 30 recommendations which included increased funding for the women's game.

However, Ireland have continued to struggle on the pitch with head coach Greg McWilliams stepping down following this year's Six Nations.

"It'll be a challenging role, given everything that's gone on," McDarby said when asked about the task facing McWilliams' successor.

"If somebody wants a challenge, absolutely. It'll be a high-profile role given that the game is growing and growing.

"We want somebody who can make a mark and make a difference.

"We want to get the best candidate that's out there. That's the straight answer."

FAI doing an 'unbelievable job'

The Irish women's rugby team's fortunes have contrasted to those of their football counterparts with the Republic of Ireland having qualified for this year's World Cup - the first time they have reached a major tournament.

McDarby says she plans to speak to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) about how their team, under Dutch manager Vera Pauw, managed to achieve such a breakthrough.

"They're doing an unbelievable job and that hasn't happened overnight," said McDarby, who was appointed the IRFU's head of women's performance and pathways in August.

"This is the first time they've qualified for a competition like a World Cup. They haven't even qualified for Euros so they've done an unbelievable job. So yes, Vera Pauw has made a huge change, however, it has taken time.

"She's still using the domestic league here to talent spot and bring domestic players in and those players because of the domestic league are actually getting to play in the English Prem (Women's Super League).

"So the domestic league is doing something right. To answer your question, have I actually sat down with somebody in the FAI? No, not yet. Will I? Absolutely, yes."